Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.31 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 40.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.31 million and $10.57 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029149 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 87,090,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,616,748 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

