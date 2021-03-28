Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BTEAF opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

BTEAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Bénéteau from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bénéteau in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

