Benz (BENZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Benz has a market capitalization of $858.07 and approximately $2,718.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029149 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.