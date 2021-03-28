Benz (BENZ) Price Up 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Benz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Benz has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a market capitalization of $1,125.98 and $2,677.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00230357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.00857126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

