Beowulf Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Beowulf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $14.07 million and $1,159.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00057590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00224747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.00921677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00079826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

