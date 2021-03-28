BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 151.5% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,346. BHP Group has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

