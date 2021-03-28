Binance USD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.57 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $2.57 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00610294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,483,524,719 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

