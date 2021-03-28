BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $810,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 58.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.65. 669,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,394. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $368.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

