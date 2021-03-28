Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.11% of Biogen worth $413,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $276.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

