BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.90 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $103.31 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00057502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00225851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.56 or 0.00888238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00079447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00029007 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,199,296,000 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

