Bit-Z Token Trading 116% Higher Over Last Week (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.76 or 0.00612881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024259 BTC.

About Bit-Z Token

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

