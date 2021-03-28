BitBall (BTB) Trading Up 58.4% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $664,154.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,493.98 or 1.00102533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00086596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.