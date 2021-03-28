Bitcloud Trading Up 54.9% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 72.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $419,150.56 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,304.78 or 1.00097845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00034509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00297348 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.00360913 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.67 or 0.00650969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00086990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,129,880 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

