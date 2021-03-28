Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Up 59.5% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $561.61 million and approximately $40.30 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $30.24 or 0.00054750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,228.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.75 or 0.00899445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.27 or 0.00359000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001475 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.