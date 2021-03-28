Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0003

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $69,203.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.00523731 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

