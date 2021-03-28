Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $3.60 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $206.33 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

