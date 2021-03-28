Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $602.73 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $34.41 or 0.00062078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $602.73 million and approximately $38.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00250284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00088675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

