Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $102,675.02 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00236407 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00061472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00090339 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

