Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $8.81 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $8.81 or 0.00015572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $67,428.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 156,727 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

