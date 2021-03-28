Bitcoin Private Tops One Day Volume of $42.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00257420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

