Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for $200.01 or 0.00359890 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $483.97 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,576.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.00902746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00054435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001422 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,690,608 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

