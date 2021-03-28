BitDegree (BDG) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 44.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $3,005.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDegree has traded up 141.6% against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00611588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024182 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

