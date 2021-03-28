BitGuild PLAT Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $106,907.71 and $44,603.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006303 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00196620 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00031172 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002033 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

