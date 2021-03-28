BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Hits $1.85 on Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.16 or 0.00626534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024087 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

