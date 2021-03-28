Bitradio 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $54,734.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,782,676 coins and its circulating supply is 9,782,672 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

