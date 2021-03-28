BitTorrent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00032807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,422,741 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

