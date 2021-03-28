Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $84,031.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00337594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.