BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 168.4% from the February 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $9,361,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,282,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after buying an additional 423,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $830,000.

HYT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 375,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

