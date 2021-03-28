BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 902,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,279,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $756.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.90 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.