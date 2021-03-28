BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,415. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

