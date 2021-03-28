BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 264.7% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

