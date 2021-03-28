BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NYSE:BSD opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

