Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,189,741 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

