Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $156,395.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00007703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008849 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,584,946 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

