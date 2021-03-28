Blockpass Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $5,598.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.02 or 0.00625729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

