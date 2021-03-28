BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Holdings Boosted by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlueLinx accounts for 4.0% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weber Alan W owned 4.85% of BlueLinx worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

BXC stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $369.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.