BOLT One Day Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. BOLT has a market cap of $15.38 million and $1.09 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOLT has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00610294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024114 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

