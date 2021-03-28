Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDRBF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

