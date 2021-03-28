Bonfida One Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $44.87 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida token can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.98 or 0.00968438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00079628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Bonfida Token Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Token Trading

