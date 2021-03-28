boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHOOY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $$95.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

