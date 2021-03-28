BOOM Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $6,991.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.00622183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024307 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,142,756 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,023 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

