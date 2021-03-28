BoringDAO Price Up 43.7% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for $806.08 or 0.01460735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $66.97 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00221982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00880243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00077930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00028154 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,085 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

