Bounce Token (OLD) Price Hits $3,274.70 on Top Exchanges (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,274.70 or 0.05862377 BTC on exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $40.26 million and $7,331.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.82 or 0.00611925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (CRYPTO:BOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,753 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token (OLD) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

