BoutsPro (BOUTS) 1-Day Volume Tops $184,850.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $81,430.09 and $184,850.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars.

