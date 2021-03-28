BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0010

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $76,305.24 and approximately $89,496.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00611251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024157 BTC.

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

