Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.70.
BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BYD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $59.97. 838,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
