Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $59.97. 838,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.