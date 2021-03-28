BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 189.3% in March

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 189.3% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of LND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $248.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 million during the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

