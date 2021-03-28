Bread Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $32.44 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

