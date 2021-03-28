Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgestone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

