Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,600,000.

Broadstone Acquisition stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 68,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,602. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

